Rospotebnadzor gave recommendations on how easy it is to switch to proper nutrition and revise your diet. This was reported by the TV channel “360”.

The department advised to eat a variety of foods, including products of animal and plant origin. You should not give up potatoes and flour products, they are necessary for the body. In addition, you should eat at least 400 grams of vegetables and fruits daily. It is better to replace animal fats with vegetable oil, and fatty meat – with poultry, fish or legumes. It is also important to include dairy products, kefir, cottage cheese, yoghurts in the diet.

Russians were also advised to reduce their salt intake to one teaspoon a day, drink less tea, coffee and soda. It is advisable to replace these drinks with clean water, from 1.5-2 liters per day. Rospotrebnadzor concluded that it is necessary to carefully study the information on the packaging of the goods and not be fooled by advertising tricks.

Earlier, Rospotrebnadzor experts gave recommendations on cooking kebabs and drinking drinks in the hot season, so as not to harm the thyroid gland. Experts have advised eating a balanced diet with enough carbohydrates, the right fats, proteins, vegetables and fruits. It also requires fewer calories in summer than in winter.