Arzhannikov’s lawyer: a tenant who left Russia can be evicted without notice

A tenant who has left Russia can be deregistered in the same way as if he were in the country. Procedure for deregistration “Arguments and facts” explained lawyer Anna Arzhannikova.

If the tenant refuses to lose his registration, the owner has the right to apply to the district court at the address of the apartment. The statement of claim will need to state the reason for the deregistration and attach a notice addressed to the tenant. However, the owner of the living space cannot always do this if the tenant has not informed him of his new place of residence. In this case, the lawyer reassures, you can indicate the last address known to the plaintiff. Then the search comes into play. Without knowing the new place of residence of the tenant, the court will appoint a lawyer as the defendant.

As proof that the tenant no longer lives in the rented apartment, you can provide testimony from neighbors or relatives. You can also confirm his departure by presenting information about other real estate in Russia that the tenant owns.

Previously, experts clarified whether it is legal to visit a rented apartment without warning the tenants. As experts emphasize, such unexpected visits can violate the tenants’ right to privacy and housing, which the rental agreement actually gives them.