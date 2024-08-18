Shot: Hundreds of Russian tourists stuck in Hurghada due to plane malfunction

Russian tourists are stuck at Hurghada airport. Hundreds of people were unable to fly from the popular Egyptian resort to Moscow, they waited for their flight for more than 10 hours.

According to Shot, the Airbus A320-200 aircraft of the private Egyptian airline Al Masria Universal Airlines was supposed to depart for the capital’s Sheremetyevo Airport on Saturday, August 17, at 5 p.m.

Photo: Bernadette Szabo/Reuters

The flight was postponed several times

According to the tourists stuck at the airport, their flight was first postponed by an hour. Then the departure time was changed to 21:00, then to 19:00. Then the passengers were told that they would fly to the Russian capital only at 02:00 on Sunday, August 18, but a little later the flight was postponed to 05:30. As of 6 a.m., the Russians still had not flown to their destination airport.

According to the tourists, the previous evening they were accommodated in the local hotel Long Beach Resort. This was done by tour operators Coral Trevel and Pegas. Today at 5 am about 200 people were again brought to the airport of Hurghada, but the flight was again postponed.

People complainedthat during all this time they were not provided with food or water. Moreover, many passengers are elderly and children.

Later at the Russian Consulate General in Hurghada reportedthat the plane with the Russians took off for Moscow at 6 a.m. According to him, the flight was delayed due to technical problems with the Egyptian airline. Thus, they waited a total of 13 hours for the flight.

Previously, tourists were stuck in Anapa due to inflated ticket prices

In early August, tourists found themselves stranded at a popular Russian resort. People complained that they simply could not afford to buy a train ticket home because of inflated prices. During this period, the cost of a transfer trip reached over 70 thousand rubles per person. A few days later, the cost of a ticket from the Black Sea resort to Moscow per passenger reached 92 thousand rubles.

The press service of the Federal Passenger Company, a subsidiary of Russian Railways, explained that tickets with transfers to SV and luxury carriages are sold for this amount. According to them, the price corresponds to the class of service. There are simply no other options with free seats at the moment. The situation has not yet been stabilized.