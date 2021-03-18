There are no objective reasons for a reduction in production, and therefore for an increase in prices for Iwashi sardine, the cheapest fish in Russia, said the Federal Agency for Fishery. A representative of the department asked not to believe media reports about a possible shortage, reports TASS…

According to him, if some of the miners begin to give up fishing, someone else will take their place. In addition, he stressed, it was known for a long time about the changes in the legislation, due to which problems with the profitability of the business are assumed, so everyone who wanted to could get ready.

The Far Eastern companies Tralflot and Sofko, members of the Sigma Marine Technology group, warned about the risk of disruptions in the field. The entrepreneurs point out that the new requirement for the so-called non-redeemable ships will make the business unprofitable. We are talking about ships that are purchased and serviced abroad.

At the end of 2020, the government decided that ships built or purchased outside the EAEU would not be able to fish in the exclusive economic zone of Russia without customs declaration. Sigma Marine Technology has three such vessels, each capable of producing more than 80 thousand biological resources per year. Half of the catch comes from mackerel and Iwashi sardine.

The head of Tralflot and Sofko, Vladimir Rekasov, sent an appeal to Deputy Prime Minister Victoria Abramchenko to influence the situation. According to him, at present the cost of a kilogram of ivasi sardine with delivery to the port of Vladivostok is 40-45 rubles. Pollock and herring are one and a half times more expensive.