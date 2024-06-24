PCT recommended that tourists refrain from traveling to Dagestan after the terrorist attack

The Russian Union of Tourism Industry (RST) recommended that tourists refrain from traveling to Dagestan after the terrorist attack committed in the republic. This is reported in Telegram– organization channel.

In addition, travelers in Makhachkala and Derbent were urged to stay in safe places, not go out and follow the messages of the official authorities.

According to the source, summer Dagestan is the most popular tourist destination in the North Caucasus. More than half of all tourists go there as part of organized groups. According to local authorities, 1.7 million tourists visited Dagestan in 2024.

Armed terrorists attacked cities in Dagestan on the evening of June 23. Militants fired at a traffic police post in Makhachkala, and also attacked a synagogue and an Orthodox church in Derbent. 34 people were injured, including 27 police officers. According to the latest data, six militants were eliminated during the clashes in the republic.