The purchase of foreign currency for part of the savings in the range of 70-75 rubles by Russians is profitable at the moment due to the fact that inflation in rubles is much higher than in dollars. This was reported by the Prime agency with reference to the founder of the ITLEADERS club of venture investors and the investment company Klopenko Group, Yegor Klopenko.

The two traditional factors affecting the ruble are geopolitics and oil, the situation with which is still quite stable. Oil is holding in the range of $ 60-70 per barrel, which is good for the exchange rate. Due to new sanctions and rhetoric from the United States, the ruble fell, but a slight thaw in international relations gave the ruble an opportunity to strengthen at 74-75 rubles per dollar. Strengthening below 70 is hardly possible, and in the range of 70-75 rubles per dollar, it is possible to diversify savings.

Klopenko advises buying dollars now because of the high likelihood of a new leap in the aggravation of relations between Russia and the United States, when the dollar against the ruble may rise to 75-85, and further sanctions will further weaken the ruble.

Earlier it was reported that Nikolai Pereslavsky, an employee of the Department of Economic and Financial Research of the CMS Institute, assessed the risk of a collapse of the ruble and other currencies. According to the expert’s conclusions, no events globally influencing its course should occur for the Russian currency.