Russians have been warned of the deadly danger of influenza from coronavirus. Rinat Maksyutov, director of the Vector Center of Rospotrebnadzor, said that the simultaneous illness of coronavirus and influenza can lead to an increase in the severity of the infection and even death. He said this at a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova on Friday, January 15, reports Interfax…

“It has been reliably shown that mixed influenza infection with subsequent infection with a new coronavirus, on the one hand, leads to a significant decrease in the replication of the new coronavirus by more than a million times, but at the same time leads to an increase in the severity of seasonal influenza in model animals, up to a lethal outcome.” – said Maksyutov.

Earlier, the head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova said that 60 percent of the Russian population can be vaccinated against coronavirus in a year. According to her, mass vaccination should be organized in such a way that by the beginning of the new epidemic season in the fall of 2021, Russians have already formed immunity to coronavirus.

Currently, two vaccines against coronavirus have been registered in Russia. Since December 5, the country has been vaccinated with Sputnik V.