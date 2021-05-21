The Russian Fuel Union (RTS) warned Russians about the risk of gasoline shortages this summer. This is stated in the letter of the head of the union, Yevgeny Arkusha, to the Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexander Novak, a copy of the letter appeared at the disposal TASS…

The text of the letter says that the measures taken by the government to stabilize the gasoline market are not enough, and it is necessary “to urgently take measures to saturate the Russian market with fuel.”

“The upcoming vacation period will lead to even greater growth in demand, which, according to our estimates, could grow by another 10-20 percent. The growth in consumption is especially evident for AI-95 gasoline. Failure to take urgent measures to saturate the domestic market with gasoline may lead to a deficit and further increase in wholesale prices or the emergence of a surrogate to replace the missing volumes, ”the document says.

RTS proposed increasing the total volume of fuel production in Russia and introducing a temporary restriction on gasoline exports until October 1, as well as increasing the minimum volume of fuel sales on the exchange to 15 percent. According to Arkusha, this will help stabilize the situation.

Earlier in May, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced during a report to the State Duma that gasoline prices in Russia had risen in line with inflation over the past year. In order to prevent explosive growth in the future, the government is going to use all available tools. Apparently, we are talking about a change in the damper mechanism and a possible ban on exports until the situation normalizes.