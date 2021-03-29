Taxi fares may increase by another 5-10 percent in 2021 amid rising fuel prices. This was reported by Izvestia with reference to the Public Council for the Development of Taxi.

It is noted that taxi companies are concerned about the rise in prices for methane and gasoline. In this regard, there is a high probability that the business can build costs into the cost of tariffs.

In 2021, the FAS received about 60 complaints about overpricing for the services of taxi aggregators. More than half fell on mid-February due to unfavorable weather conditions in different regions of Russia. Most of the claims were received from Moscow and the Moscow Region, the Republic of Tatarstan, Nizhny Novgorod, Astrakhan, and the Oryol Region. However, at present in Moscow prices are still 30-40 percent higher.

Anatoly Smorgonsky, CEO of Gett in Russia, said that prices for customers who are directly served in taxi companies, rather than using aggregator apps, could rise due to higher gasoline prices and higher car prices.

On March 23, the Independent Fuel Union reported that retail gasoline prices by the end of 2021 could rise above inflation, and in the worst-case scenario – by 14 percent. The Union noted that the key driver of increase in exchange and retail prices is the growth of export alternative indices (netbacks). They may grow due to a four percent increase in excise taxes on gasoline and diesel fuel, which occurred from January 1, 2021, as well as an increase in the parameters of the formula for calculating damping surcharges to the refundable excise tax for motor gasoline and diesel fuel, the NTS explained.