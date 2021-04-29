As a result of the fight against counterfeit bottled water, its cost, as well as the cost of soft drinks, including soda, may rise by 10-15 percent. This was reported by the press service of the Union of Juice, Water and Drinks Producers (Soyuznapitki) with reference to the materials of the meeting of regional authorities and industry representatives held in Yekaterinburg. The event report is at the disposal of Lenta.ru.

The head of Soyuznapitkov, Maxim Novikov, explained that such growth, in addition to labeling, will ensure fluctuations in the ruble exchange rate and the introduction of manufacturers’ responsibility for packaging disposal. In his opinion, the new system is being introduced without proper testing, without proven mechanisms for both the marking process and its verification.

To prevent problems, the organization proposed to introduce the labeling in stages. From March 1, 2022 – for medicinal mineral water, from September 1, 2022 – for a medical dining room and a canteen, and from March 1, 2023 – for drinking water.

Since July 1, 2020, Russia has introduced mandatory labeling of medicines. In October 2020, participants in the pharmaceutical market began to report problems, failures in monitoring the supply of drugs. In November, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a decree to simplify the mechanism.