Onishchenko: Heatwave Leads to Increase in West Nile Fever Cases in Russia

Abnormally hot weather in the summer has led to an increase in West Nile fever cases in Russia, explained epidemiologist, Deputy President of the Russian Academy of Education, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences Gennady Onishchenko. In a conversation with TASS He noted that the spread of the dangerous virus depends on monitoring activities carried out in the area and examination of mosquitoes and ticks for the presence of the virus.

“The very hot summer became a condition for the development [зараженных вирусом] mosquitoes. Perhaps, somewhere the relevant structures were overlooked, the situation must be constantly monitored,” Onishchenko said.

The RAS academician warned that there is no vaccine against West Nile fever, and that one can protect oneself by using repellents. He also recommended limiting trips to endemic countries and regions of Russia where cases of infection have been identified.

Earlier, Rospotrebnadzor reported that cases of West Nile fever infection were registered in central Russia and the Volga region. The agency emphasized that it is continuously monitoring the situation.