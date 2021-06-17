The chief specialist of the Phobos weather center, Yevgeny Tishkovets, warned the Russians about the record heat. This is reported by Izvestia.

According to the meteorologist, on June 23 the temperature will reach plus 35 degrees. He noted that there had not been such a heat wave for more than a century. “We will break the absolute temperature record in June at 34.7 degrees, which was recorded in 1901,” Tishkovets said.

The forecaster stressed that one should not be afraid of a repetition of the sultry summer of 2010, when Moscow was suffocating from the smog of peat bogs burning around the city. “It’s impossible. This time the anticyclone will dominate for seven days – this is its usual lifetime, while in 2010 the record heat lasted for almost two months, ”he explained. However, Tishkovets warned that drought is possible in July.

Earlier, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand, warned the Russians about dangerous solar activity – ultraviolet radiation will rise to dangerous levels in the Central Federal District (CFD) from June 17. As the forecaster said, from June 17, Moscow, Kaluga, Tula, Smolensk, Ryazan, Bryansk, Kursk, Lipetsk, Belgorod, Voronezh regions will be at the mercy of the anticyclone. The UV index in these regions will exceed six units on a 12-point scale.