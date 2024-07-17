State Duma Deputy Gavrilov: Insults in home chats may result in a fine

Residents may face a fine of up to three thousand rubles for insulting their neighbors in house chats. Deputy and head of the State Duma Committee on Property, Land and Property Relations Sergei Gavrilov warned Russians about the punishment in an interview with RIA News.

He noted that insult is punishable by a fine under Article 5.61 of the Code of Administrative Offenses “Insult.” In turn, dissemination of defamatory information may result in up to three years of imprisonment, and threats – up to two years. Also, publication of a neighbor’s personal data is fraught with a fine of two to six thousand rubles.

“Remember that online communication in a common or district chat is not a reason to forget about real responsibility for your words. It is important to realize that even a closed chat is considered a public space, and any message can be presented in court,” Gavrilov emphasized.

Earlier it became known that a resident of Murmansk was fined for posting a video recording from a dash cam on social networks, in which he made offensive remarks about a woman.