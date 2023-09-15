VNII GOChS: the risk of utility accidents due to water hammer will increase in the fall

In September 2023, with the start of the heating season, the risk of accidents at utility facilities due to water hammer may increase. The All-Russian Scientific Research Institute for Civil Defense and Emergency Situations (VNII GOChS) warned about this at the beginning of autumn, reports RIA News.

The country continues to prepare for the heating season. According to the VNII GOChS, the accident will primarily affect the heating systems of Russians.

Earlier, citizens of the Russian Federation were told about new spending on housing and communal services starting in October. The additional payment will be up to 1.5 thousand rubles, it will appear in a separate column in receipts for utility bills for residents of apartment buildings.