Fraudsters have come up with a new scheme to deceive Russians under the guise of employees of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation. Now the attackers are offering citizens to receive compensation allegedly approved by the authorities amid the pandemic, transfers RIA News.

Information about the “one-time payment” is spread on social networks, urging people to receive from 1,000 to 5,000 rubles for each family member. The message contains a link to the site where it is proposed to enter bank card details.

The Central Bank of the Russian Federation emphasizes that no “coronavirus compensation” is paid, and the site is fraudulent. “The Bank of Russia is taking the necessary steps to block the specified resource,” the Central Bank told the agency.