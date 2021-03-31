The scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center, Roman Vilfand, warned the inhabitants of European Russia about the impending spring frosts. It is reported by RIA News…

Wilfand noted that at the weekend the temperature will drop below zero. So, on Friday night it will be from zero to five degrees Celsius, and on Saturday night it can already drop to minus three degrees. According to him, Russians should expect rainfall in the form of sleet during the weekend.

At the same time, the highest temperature will be on Thursday, when the thermometer can rise to 13 degrees Celsius, the forecaster summed up.

Earlier, Vilfand urged Russians to wait a month and a half before the spring heat. According to his forecast, spring weather with a stable temperature of 15-18 degrees may come to the center of the European part of the country in mid-late April.