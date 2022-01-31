The Crimean authorities have announced a storm warning due to avalanche danger in the mountains. The Russians were warned about the impending danger to the resorts of the peninsula site Crimean Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia.

“According to the Crimean Department for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring, from January 31 to February 2, there is a threat of snow avalanches in the Crimean mountains,” the report says. It is also noted that due to the prevailing meteorological situation, travel to the Ai-Petri plateau is closed from Bakhchisaray and Yalta.

Rescuers reminded local residents and tourists to follow the necessary safety measures in the conditions of a storm warning – they are advised not to go into the mountainous forest area and not to allow vehicles to enter mountain roads, as well as roads bordering mountainous forest areas.

Earlier in January, a Russian who fell under an avalanche in Kamchatka escaped thanks to the help of friends – one of the eyewitnesses filmed the incident on video. A group of tourists went on a snowmobile trip to the Bannye hot springs – an avalanche descended on one of the participants right during the ride.