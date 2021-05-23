Leakage of biometric data of Russians is possible, it is only a matter of time, so they can be used as an additional, not the main, security factor, interviewed experts said. RIA News…

Qrator Labs CEO Alexander Lyamin stressed that it is dangerous to expose such information to cyber threats, since in the event of a leak, a person will not be able to change fingerprints or the structure of the iris. “Therefore, the requirements for the protection of such information should be maximum. Absolutely any data today can be stolen, and the leakage of biometric information is no longer a matter of opportunities, but only a matter of time, ”the specialist warned.

Sergey Golovanov, chief expert at Kaspersky Lab, added that if all security rules are observed, biometric data is stored in the form of a numeric code, and even if it falls into the hands of intruders, they will not be able to carry out any action with it. The expert added that in this case it will be necessary to re-collect biometrics from users and recode it.

Sergei Zolotukhin, trainer of the Group-IB computer forensics laboratory, is confident that there are currently no sufficient measures for the reliable collection, storage and processing of this information. According to him, only the fact that it is used as an additional factor of protection saves from serious accidents.

Earlier, the Central Bank warned that the use of video communication when opening accounts in banks remotely would entail new threats for customers. Fraudsters will be able to forge passports, use makeup or deepfake technology (substitution of a person’s image). The regulator stressed that this issue requires detailed study.