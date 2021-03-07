Russians have been warned of identity theft using Wi-Fi traps. About this in a conversation with RIA News said Dmitry Bondar, director of the Solar inRights access control competence center at Rostelecom-Solar.

The specialist said that attackers can create disguised public Wi-Fi hotspots in order to steal the logins and passwords of those who have connected. According to him, users do not suspect that by connecting to the supposedly free Wi-Fi of a coffee shop, airport or train station, they fall into the networks of criminals.

Cooper advises, if possible, not to connect to public networks. However, if necessary, he recommends not logging into important accounts such as bank accounts.

The expert also said that you should not use the same password for several accounts and save it in the browser. In addition, he added that it is not recommended to download files from questionable sources.

Earlier, scientists from the Institute of Integrated Security and Special Instrumentation of RTU MIREA, as well as experts from ANO Dialogue, conducted a study of the confidentiality of smart household appliances, the sales of which in 2020 increased sevenfold. According to the conclusions of experts, a potential danger is posed by household appliances that have the ability to connect to the Internet, and that can collect, store and transfer data.