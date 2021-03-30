Criminals on ad sites have started using a new scheme. They transfer a small amount to the victims’ account, allegedly by accident, and then ask for it back. Talking about this scenario with RIA News Russians were warned by experts.

Evgenia Lazareva, head of the All-Russia People’s Front project “For the Rights of Borrowers”, said that they were asking to transfer this small amount to the details of a third party. In this case, the funds will be transferred through an endorsement payment on a third-party Internet resource. In this case, attackers will be able to make purchases or write off money from victims’ cards without additional verification.

In the second scenario, fraudsters place advertisements for the sale of goods and indicate a price below market. When one of the victims prepares to send an advance payment, the attackers give her the details of the second victim. Then they tell the second person about the allegedly randomly transferred money and ask to send it to the card of “sister”, “mother” or “girlfriend”. As a result, having not received the goods, the deceived buyers begin to sort things out among themselves, and the criminals are hiding.

“If you use private classifieds services, then it is important to conduct all transactions through it. Do not follow the links, do not communicate in other messengers, do not transfer money from card to card, ”said Sergei Golovanov, a leading expert at Kaspersky Lab.

Earlier, the executive director of the Mamba dating service, Yaroslav Sergeev, named a way to identify a fraudster on a dating site. According to him, the first sign of a scammer on a dating site is his story of a difficult life.