Russians who throw garbage in the wrong places: near a house, from a window or in an entrance, face a fine from one thousand to two thousand rubles. Lawyer Alexander Tatarinov spoke about this in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

He also warned that if a person is caught not following the rules for taking out the trash a second time, he will be fined double. Responsibility for household waste, until they end up in the trash, is the owner of this garbage, Tatarinov explained. According to the expert, the garbage is the property of the person who throws it away.

In addition, the lawyer revealed ways to identify the identity of the waste. “The garbage bag may contain, for example, school notebooks with the student’s surname, receipts with the owner’s data, newspapers, envelopes with an address. By the nature of the garbage, you can determine who it belongs to, a man or a woman, ”said Tatarinov.

Earlier it was reported that a resident of Chelyabinsk for years brought garbage from the garbage to his apartment, but complaints from neighbors about the smell and insects did not lead to anything. As a result, after the intervention of the local ombudsman for human rights, Yulia Sudarenko, the pensioner was deprived of an apartment and moved to a hostel.