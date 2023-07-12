The Spanish Visa Application Center in Moscow will start processing visa applications for a month and a half

Russian tourists were warned about the difficulties in obtaining visas to Spain. This is reported on site visa center of the state in Moscow.

Thus, another European country has increased the time for consideration of applications for entry documents up to one and a half months. This is due to the complete suspension of the visa facilitation agreement between the EU and Russia, the statement said.

Previously, the corresponding changes were applied by the Italian visa centers. They began to consider the applications of tourists longer than usual. They advised travelers to submit documents with a significant margin of time relative to the expected date of travel – at least 15 working days in advance.

In June, it was reported that Spain became the country that most often issues Schengen visas to Russian tourists. These are the statistics for 2022. According to information on the SchengenVisaInfo.com portal, Madrid has issued more than 154,000 of the approximately 603,000 Schengen. Finland, Italy, Greece and France were named among the most loyal to Russian tourists countries of the Schengen zone.