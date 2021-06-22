Epidemiologist Eduard Shunkov warned Russians about the health risks in Turkish resorts. He spoke about how to prepare for them in an interview with Vechernaya Moskva.

The doctor called the main threat the infection with the coronavirus infection. To minimize this risk, the expert advised avoiding large crowds in rooms and people with signs of a cold — red eyes, runny nose and coughs.

It is safer, according to Shunkov, to rest in the city, since the population density will be less in a large area. However, the doctor recalled that due to tourist flows, the picture could change dramatically.

The epidemiologist also urged not to forget about the three most common methods of prevention – antiseptics, social distance and personal protective equipment. And he recommended using lightweight three-layer masks in open spaces.

Also, the doctor advised tourists not to abuse sun treatments, use sunscreens and not overcool in the water. He noted that in the summer season, the likelihood of contracting an intestinal infection increases, so he urged Russians to carry enterosorbents with them in case of food poisoning.

Earlier in June, a doctor warned Russians against an unpleasant and dangerous situation abroad. The doctor recommended choosing only those establishments that are not in doubt and suggested that you familiarize yourself with the composition of the dishes in advance, since the food may contain ingredients that cause allergies or intolerances.