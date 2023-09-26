“RTK-Solar”: to protect smart devices from hackers you need to change their passwords

To protect smart devices from hackers, after purchase, be sure to change the factory login and password to a more complex one. This was stated in a conversation with Lenta.ru by the director of the Solar appScreener Center of the RTK-Solar company, Daniil Chernov, who warned Russians about the danger for owners of such gadgets.

“Smart gadgets are controlled remotely via the Internet, so attackers can connect to them to hack them. If you bought a smart device with remote control that has a login and access password, first of all you need to change them from ordinary to complex ones in order to minimize the risk of hacking. You also need to check whether the auto-update option is checked,” the specialist recommended.

He added that when choosing a device, it is better to focus on manufacturers who have been on the market for a long time and have good reviews. Such companies are more careful about the safety of their products. At the same time, the threat from cyber hackers is increasing: the number of attacks on Internet of things devicesaccording to Chernov, has grown by 50 percent since the beginning of 2023.

“Smart household appliances are often hacked to create botnet networks, which are actively used by hackers to attack the infrastructure of organizations. The simplest and most common scenario is infecting a device to carry out a DDoS attack. At the same time, the owner of the gadget does not even suspect what serious hacker attacks his equipment is taking part in,” Chernov concluded.

Meanwhile, Russians were told how to protect personal data when using a VPN. For example, you should not send bank card numbers, logins, passwords or passport data, as this information goes to the owner of the VPN server in clear text.