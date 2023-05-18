Expert Stepanov: when communicating in messengers, you should not send document data

During communication in instant messengers, you should not send another person the data of documents (passport, rights, certificates), as well as personal photos. Expert Valery Stepanov warned Russians about the danger of such actions in social networks in an interview “Prime”.

“The foundation of peace of mind while communicating on social networks and instant messengers will be a responsible attitude to your personal data,” he warned.

Stepanov also advised to use his name in Internet communication, but not to indicate his full name. It is undesirable to send photos of documents, bank card data and payment services.

In addition, you should not rely on the fact that the information being sent will “disappear”. In the currently most popular instant messengers in Russia, correspondence is stored on the services indefinitely, the expert concluded.

Earlier, expert Denis Kuskov listed ways to protect personal data in case of loss of a smartphone. The specialist advised setting a password not only on the phone itself, but also on the SIM card.

The analyst also noted that smartphone owners should install programs that allow them to determine the location of the device. Using such programs, a person can remotely turn off the gadget if it is unlocked.