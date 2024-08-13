EMERCOM: Storm warning issued in Krasnodar Krai for August 13 and 14

A storm warning has been issued for the Krasnodar Region. The danger threatening the region was reported in press service local Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation.

According to the department, on August 13 and 14, in places in the southwestern, southeastern and central regions of the region (excluding the municipal formation of the city of Krasnodar) and in places on the Black Sea coast (excluding the municipal formation of the city of Sochi), an extreme fire hazard of the fifth class is expected.

In this regard, rescuers reminded residents and visitors of the region about safety rules, in particular, about the prohibition of using open sources of fire near dry grass and fallen trees.

“It is necessary to make a fire in open areas, surrounding the place of making it with a mineralized strip of at least 0.5 meters,” the Ministry of Emergency Situations added. “After the need has passed, the fire must be doused with water or covered with earth.”

Earlier, a storm warning was announced for the territory of Crimea. Thus, it became known that until August 15, in the central, eastern and southern regions of the peninsula and in Sevastopol, extreme fire danger will remain.