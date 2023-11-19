ATOR: tourists in Sheregesh were urged not to climb the mountains due to the hurricane

Tourists in the village of Sheregesh were urged not to climb the mountains due to the hurricane. About the danger at a popular ski resort warned Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR).

On Sunday, November 19, a storm wind hit Kuzbass with gusts of up to 25-28 meters per second. According to the source, the bad weather affected the condition of the ski slopes in Sheregesh.

ATOR found out that due to the hurricane, only the lower Cascade lifts are operating at the resort: Travelator, West and Bun. The Freestyle cable car allows you to climb to the top of Mount Zelenaya, but vacationers are not advised to do this.

As noted in the publication, a storm warning is in effect in the Kemerovo region. Strong winds with gusts of 30 mph or higher are forecast to continue throughout the day.

Earlier it was reported that the destructive hurricane wind that gripped Siberia over the weekend moved east to the Baikal region and Yakutia. The bad weather left tens of thousands of people without electricity. The Altai Territory, Khakassia, Krasnoyarsk Territory and Omsk Region were especially hard hit.