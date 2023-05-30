Lawyer Kuderko: the desire to pick a branch from a lilac bush can turn into a criminal case

Lawyer Elena Kuderko said that lilac, like many other green spaces, is not only an element of improvement, but also someone’s property. The desire to pick a beautiful and fragrant bouquet can result in a fine and even a criminal case, she said in an interview with the agency. “Prime”.

The expert recalled that plants can be owned by a private person. Property can be municipal in city squares and parks, state – in nature reserves. The cost of a shrub can be calculated using a special method, Kuderko emphasized.

The lawyer noted that damage to green spaces is an administrative offense, the fine ranges from three to four thousand rubles. However, it will be more difficult to deal with the owner of the plants, who will declare damage to his property. In the event that the loss is less than 2,500 rubles, the violator faces a fine of three thousand rubles and even arrest for up to 15 days.

However, if the hooligan repeats the theft within a year from the date of bringing him to administrative responsibility, then the responsibility will already be criminal. The violator may face a fine of up to 40 thousand rubles or imprisonment for up to one year.

Earlier, lawyer Sergei Kolomiytsev said that fines and the risk of going to prison are expected for the cultivation of certain types of flowers in the dacha of Russians. These plants include, but are not limited to, Hawaiian rose, fortune teller sage, sleeping pills, hemp, coca bush, hostilis mimosa, and blue lotus.

As the expert emphasized, one plant in any phase of development in a summer cottage is already enough to bring its owner to administrative responsibility.