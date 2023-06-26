Forecaster Vilfand: residents of the Kirov, Kurgan, Omsk regions expect a cold snap

The scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center Roman Vilfand said that residents of the Kirov, Omsk, Kurgan, Chelyabinsk regions, Chuvashia expect air temperatures below the June norm by 4-6 degrees. A sharp cooling will also come to Siberia and the Urals, the temperature will drop to plus 4-6 degrees, writes TASS.

In addition, in the Sverdlovsk, Chelyabinsk and Kurgan regions, the temperature is expected to be around 13-18 degrees during the day and 5-10 degrees at night, the forecaster stressed.

“So until the middle of the week at least,” said Vilfand.

At the same time, in the Altai Territory and the Omsk Region, the temperature will drop to plus 6-11 degrees in the coming days.

Earlier, the Russians were told that to save from the heat in the summer in the apartment, you can wash the floors with cold water twice a day.

According to weather forecasts, in the coming weeks in some regions of the country there will be hot, partly cloudy weather, and the temperature will rise to 30 degrees Celsius.

To protect yourself from the heat in the apartment, experts recommended following two main rules – to prevent the penetration of solar heat into the room and to minimize the heating of the home from the inside.