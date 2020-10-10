When concluding contracts for replacing batteries, companies or individual entrepreneurs can take advantage of the inattention of citizens, increasing the cost of additional work, experts from the National Center for Financial Literacy said on October 10. In addition, they often deliberately spoil the components so that a person makes a repeated call for an additional fee.

“Using our gullibility and inattention when concluding contracts, it may turn out that you need to pay extra for parts, assembly, testing, purging – in general, for many additional services. Carefully read the contract and its annexes, ask questions, and if in doubt, suggest changes, “RIA News»Words of expert Elena Bobkova.

Bobkova recommends checking the activities of individual entrepreneurs and companies on the website of the Unified State Register of Legal Entities.

“If you see signs of unreliability, it is better not to get involved with them, often the elimination of the consequences of the work of such would-be craftsmen will cost much more than a direct appeal to a more expensive but reliable company,” the specialist notes.

According to another expert, Igor Grigoryants, companies can take an advance payment, while they dismantle the existing batteries, and promise to install new ones the next day.

“The case will end with you running out of batteries and prepayment. If the scheme is two-level, then “suddenly” another company will call and offer to correct the situation. The costs will be much higher, and the quality of the work will be poor, ”added Grigoryants.

An even more complex fraud scheme assumes that attackers act under the guise of employees of the management company or representatives of heating networks, who allegedly conduct a routine check in the house. After such a check, the batteries may stop working or even begin to leak. Then in the entrance there are announcements about the replacement of batteries.