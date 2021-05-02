In Central Russia, anomalous showers and thunderstorms are expected due to an impending cyclone from the west. Yevgeny Tishkovets, a leading expert at the Phobos weather center, warned about this in an interview with RBC.

“A powerful North Atlantic cyclone, approaching from the west at a speed of 40 kilometers per hour, attacks Central Russia on Monday night with rather heavy rains,” Tishkovets said.

He added that 44 percent of the monthly rainfall is expected in Moscow. The most difficult weather conditions are predicted for May 3 from midnight to nine in the morning.

According to the forecaster, wind gusts of up to 15–20 meters per second are expected in the Smolensk and Bryansk regions, and thunderstorms will pass in the Bryansk, Kaluga, Tula regions and in the south of the Moscow region.

Atmospheric pressure will drop to 735 millimeters of mercury.

Earlier, residents of Central Russia were warned about the climatic swing in May. The beginning of the month will be cool, and later it will become warmer with an excess of the norm.