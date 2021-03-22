Clothing, footwear and accessories in Russia can rise sharply by the summer, retailers warn. One of the reasons is the increase in the cost of materials. For example, since the beginning of this year, only the price of cotton has increased by 30-35 percent, writes Kommersant.

The sellers also increased their logistics costs and the cost of increasing the wage bill. “To avoid a cash gap, suppliers raise the purchase price in case the ruble starts to fall again,” says Semyon Pimenov, founder of the Dorogobogato brand.

The final price for cotton products and knitwear will grow by 20-30 percent, and for other materials – up to 20 percent, market players predict. The Ministry of Industry and Trade explained the rise in cotton prices by inflated inflationary expectations on world markets and an increase in prices for all exchange-traded raw materials.

However, the Russians do not wear pure cotton clothes, they reassure the ministry. There are many products on the market whose materials include, among other things, viscose, synthetic yarns, flax or industrial hemp. The price of materials made from petroleum products also jumped (by about 20 percent). For example, we are talking about polyurethane, made of it “eco-leather”, insoles and soles.

Russians’ spending on wardrobe upgrades in 2020 has dropped dramatically. The average bill in online stores for the purchase of clothes and shoes was 2,000 rubles. In 2019, buyers were ready to spend an average of 3.8 thousand rubles on one purchase, and in 2018 – 3.6 thousand.