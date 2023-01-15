Therapist Demicheva: some people may experience vasospasm when swimming in an ice hole

For unprepared people, when swimming in an ice hole, vasospasm and circulatory arrest can occur, said therapist Margarita Demicheva. The doctor in a conversation with the “Newspaper” warned some Russians from dipping into the hole at Epiphany.

On the night of January 19, Orthodox Russians will celebrate the Epiphany of the Lord and plunge into the hole. But there is no benefit from this procedure, and harm to the body can be done, Demicheva warned.

The doctor noted that an unprepared person can experience a cold shock. When immersed in cold water, a person automatically takes a deep breath, and then begins to breathe often superficially. This can lead to the fact that a person is more likely to swallow water.

It is also possible to disturb the circulatory system, such as heart rhythm disturbances in people suffering from arrhythmias. This can lead to fibrillation or circulatory arrest. See also "He descends with his dirt..." Margarita Demichevatherapist

In cold water, even people without health problems can experience an increase in blood pressure due to a sharp vasospasm. Epiphany bathing will also harm those who suffer from tuberculosis, kidney disease, diabetes, epilepsy and serious skin diseases, the doctor continued.

Olga Sharapova, chief physician of the Vinogradov City Clinical Hospital, added that it is strictly forbidden for people with respiratory problems to dive into the hole.

For example, in people with chronic lung diseases, Epiphany bathing can result in pneumonia. Olga DemichevaChief Physician of the Vinogradov City Clinical Hospital

Pregnant women should also refrain from swimming in the hole at Epiphany, insists Sharapova. Immersion in cold water will cause vasospasm, which will adversely affect the condition of the fetus. Also, according to her, in ice water you can lose consciousness, and immersion under water with your head threatens with spasms of cerebral vessels.

For those who cannot abandon the tradition, before dipping into ice water, blood pressure should be measured, and ideally undergo a medical examination, Sharapova recommends. “I remind you that you can stay in the water for no more than a minute. Also, after bathing, you must thoroughly dry yourself with a towel, and then immediately put on warm clothes and drink a hot drink. In no case should it be alcohol – neither before nor after the dive, ”the doctor summed up.

Earlier it was reported that the Olympic champion in ice dancing Roman Kostomarov was treated for a cold by dipping into the hole. After his father denied this information.