Vekshina expert: you should not take a consumer loan to pay the down payment

Do not take out a consumer loan to cover the down payment on a mortgage. Irina Vekshina, consultant on mortgage lending at INCOM-Nedvizhimost, warned Russians about one method of paying the first installment, the agency reports. “Prime”.

Vekshina noted that as soon as a client takes any loan, information about this goes to the credit bureau. The credit burden on the borrower changes: counting on one loan amount, he can get less. In addition, banks are distrustful of customers who cannot save up for a down payment on their own.

“The lack of savings may indicate insufficient financial stability, which in the future threatens to default on the loan,” the expert explained. She added that many banks re-check the borrower and refuse a mortgage if, after approval, he took a loan.

Earlier, Dom.RF Bank named the most common amount of the initial mortgage payment. In 2022, from amounted to 26 percent of the cost of housing.