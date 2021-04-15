Under the guise of specialists in gas equipment, fraudsters often get into the apartments of Russians. They allegedly find a gas leak and offer to fix it on the spot – for a fee. Anastasia Bastrykina, general director of PGR agency, told the Prime agency about this.

According to the expert, such swindlers can offer to install gas analyzers, supposedly warning of a leak. As a rule, such devices are mounted without observing certain requirements, therefore, in reality, they do not protect the residents in any way.

Bastrykina warned Russians against fraudulent “gas workers”, noting that gas appliances are checked by service organizations once a year, while inspectors fix leaks free of charge. They have no right to impose any devices.

You should ask the specialists for certificates, you can also call the gas service to check the identities of those who came to the apartment, the specialist explained. “The dispatchers have a schedule for bypassing apartments and they will tell you for sure whether representatives of the organization came to you, or scammers,” the expert concluded.

