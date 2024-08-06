Gastroenterologist Vyalov: in case of poisoning, diarrhea cannot be stopped

If you have symptoms of food poisoning, it is best to see a doctor, said Sergei Vyalov, a candidate of medical sciences and gastroenterologist. He told us about common mistakes in cases of poisoning. warned Russians in a conversation with Radio Sputnik.

Food poisoning, he recalled, is often called acute diseases accompanied by diarrhea, abdominal pain and nausea. He said that the most common mistake in this condition is the decision to take antibiotics without figuring out whether the poisoning was caused by toxins, viruses or bacteria. “If we are lucky and the inflammation was actually caused by bacteria, we can improve the situation. But if the poisoning was caused by viruses or toxins, then we will only make the situation worse, because we will further weaken the already weak intestinal microflora,” Vyalov explained.

In addition, the doctor noted that in case of poisoning, diarrhea cannot be stopped, since with a viral or bacterial infection, pathogenic organisms accumulate in the intestines and destroy its microflora.

Related materials:

In case of poisoning, Vyalov recommended restoring the loss of water with pharmaceutical powder solutions, still mineral water, sweet carbonated or regular water. In addition, he suggested in case of poisoning to go on a “brother” diet for one to three days, including bananas, rice, orange juice and toast, because these products do not burden the intestines.

Earlier, gastroenterologist and hepatologist Lyudmila Sosnina warned about the dangers of eating before bed. If you eat a big meal before bed, she said, digestion will interfere with important processes that occur during sleep.