Realtor Evgeny Yashenkov warned Russians against buying some apartments in the secondary market. He advised to analyze the liquidity of the object at the purchase stage. He spoke about this in an interview with the agency “Prime”.

If the seller offers to buy an apartment from him with a good repair, but in a bad entrance, house or uncomfortable area, this should alert the buyer. It is also worth considering if the apartment is too cheap. “In this case, it’s better to get to the bottom of the cause, and easier, just not to mess with,” advised Yashenkov.

In addition, when choosing an apartment, it is better not to consider options with illegal rough redevelopment, as well as “too specific apartments” located in historic buildings with very small rooms or too large rooms and corridors. It is important to make sure the deal is clean. You can also ask the concierge if there are any disadvantaged tenants in the neighborhood.

In turn, Yegor Redin, managing partner of the law firm Position Rights, emphasized that at the first meeting with the seller it is necessary to familiarize oneself with all documents for real estate. Do not hesitate to find out detailed information about the apartment from real estate agents and from the owners themselves.

Earlier, Russians were warned about the risks of buying studios in high-rise buildings. So, in St. Petersburg, most of these offers on the secondary market are former rooms converted into separate housing. According to realtors, a special type of housing – converted from studio apartments – is risky to buy in 95-97 percent of cases.