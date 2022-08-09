Economist Nadorshin advised to postpone the purchase of real estate and wait for prices to drop

Russian citizens were warned against buying real estate and advised to wait for prices to drop. This advice was given by the former adviser to the Minister of Economy Yevgeny Nadorshin in a podcast NEWS.ru.

Nadorshin said that at the moment housing is overvalued. “The real estate market is overheated. And if it seems to you that the preferential mortgage rate of 7 percent is cheap, forget it, ”the expert added. He noted that in order to ensure the same demand for apartments in 2022 as in 2021, the mortgage rate should be 3-5 percent. The situation is further complicated by the increased risk of unfinished construction.

Decrease in demand and reduction in incomes of the population will lead to a fall in real estate prices in the next year and a half, Nadorshin believes. The economist also urged not to spend the accumulated funds on a car – now cars are more expensive due to the overvalued dollar. “In the next year or two, Chinese manufacturers will come to Russia, supply in the car market will exceed demand, prices will drop, and the quality of an average car will increase,” he explained.

Earlier in August, the Russian mortgage market was predicted to grow. Valery Letenkov, General Director of the Moscow Real Estate Investment Agency, believes that in the fall, citizens will apply for housing loans 2.5 times more often due to more favorable mortgage rates.