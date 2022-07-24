The owner of the real estate agency Avers warned against transactions with credit cooperatives

The owner of a real estate agency, Ksenia Avers, warned Russians against participating in credit cooperatives. She stressed that most of the offers from such companies are fraudulent. The specialist spoke about this danger of this method of buying real estate in an interview with Lenta.ru.

“Companies such as credit cooperatives still pop up on the market from time to time. They offer to join them in a cooperative and pay membership fees. And for this they promise to put a person in line to receive money to buy an apartment. Beware of such offers,” Avers warned.

According to her, 99 percent of such companies are pyramid schemes and scammers. “Perhaps the first people who got into such a cooperative actually received money for an apartment. But this is the exception, not the rule,” said the owner of the real estate agency.

Avers stressed that housing received through a credit cooperative is not formalized as it should be before full payment. If something unforeseen happens, it will be immediately taken away in favor of repaying the debt, she said.

Remember, participation in super-tempting and super-profitable offers often ends very badly. Xenia Aversreal estate agency owner

The ideal tactic when buying real estate is to become a financially literate, systematic and consistent person and save up enough money for a down payment to get the best mortgage conditions, Avers said.

Earlier, the owner of a real estate agency said that the popular scheme with the purchase of an apartment through an agreement with an overestimated transaction amount carries high risks. For both the buyer and the seller, such a deal could end in a criminal case, the specialist said.