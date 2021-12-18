The Russians have been warned about the tips they leave for scammers on social media. So, attackers are looking for new scenarios of deception by hashtags and tags, convey “News”.

For example, after publications about a postponed coronavirus, an alleged police officer may call a person. The publication cites as an example the situation of a Muscovite Sergei, who contracted COVID-19 and put a corresponding mark on Instagram. After that, a “policeman” called him and told him about an attempt to withdraw funds from the bank by proxy, relying on the fact that the account holder was sick and could not do it on his own.

Related materials:

Experts emphasize that attackers are improving their scams and actively monitoring social networks. “The criminals use an individual scenario targeted at a specific person, and at the same time combine it with the already known techniques of banking fraud. This leads to the fact that such a two-move has a very high level of danger, “said Sergei Zolotukhin, trainer in computer forensics at Group-IB.

Jet Infosystems analyst Maria Volgina added that scammers are coming up with relevant scenarios related to the pandemic, including supposedly coronavirus payments and effective drugs that can be obtained by calling the card number and CVV code on the back. Also, swindlers can send a message after the posted photo from the walk with a notification of a violation of the self-isolation regime and a link to the payment of the fine.

In addition, experts warn that even people with an abstract nickname on social networks can easily find out their real data, for example, using special services. Attackers began to collect more data about a person, since Russians practically do not respond to calls from fake bank employees.

Experts advise to close your account for online safety, not to add strangers or incomprehensible people as friends, and also not to post the exact geolocation. It is also better to hide photos and stories from the apartment in order to prevent fraudsters from assessing the financial condition of a potential victim.

Earlier, the deputy head of the Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Colonel of Justice Danil Filippov, said that in 11 months of 2021 the damage from telephone fraud in Russia amounted to 45 billion rubles. According to him, every seventh inhabitant of Russia was attacked by malefactors. Moreover, half of all victims themselves voluntarily transferred secret data, passwords and codes.