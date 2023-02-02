Residents of Russian regions warned about freezing the issuance of biometric passports

The Gosuslugi portal warned residents of the Russian regions about the suspension of the issuance of new biometric foreign passports for a period of 10 years, reports RIA News.

It is clarified that the process of issuing new passports is frozen until the second half of March 2023 for technical reasons on the side of Goznak.

If it is necessary to travel abroad, Russians are offered to issue an old-style international passport for a period of five years. For residents of Moscow, the procedure for issuing biometric passports takes place in the prescribed manner and without delay.

