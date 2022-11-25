Izvestia: Russians warned of the risk of criminal liability for buying Meta shares

Russians Buying New Meta Shares (an extremist organization banned in Russia; is the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, which are also banned in Russia) directly from the company, risk being prosecuted. On Friday, November 25, they write “News”.

According to Rosfinmonitoring, money transfers to organizations that are included in the list of extremist ones can be qualified as financing of their activities. This may result in appropriate criminal or administrative action.

In particular, money transfers to an organization included in the list of extremist organizations can be qualified as financing of extremist activities. This entails criminal liability under article 282.3 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Financing of extremist activities,” the service explained.

Lawyer of S&K Vertical Maxim Strilchenko explained that criminal legal consequences are possible if the company’s shares are purchased during an additional issue, since in this case the money will go directly to the company. Similar risks exist when ordering advertising and other paid services.

The criminal prosecution of holders of “old” securities is unlikely, believes the chairman of the board of partners of the law office “Dudko and Partners” Alexei Khovantsev. However, such a scenario cannot be ruled out, he said.

Sergey Shvetsov, Chairman of the Expert Council for the Protection of the Rights of Retail Investors at the Central Bank, confirmed to the publication that the issue with Meta shares has been taken into work and can be considered at the new expert platform of the Association for the Development of Financial Literacy (ARFG) with the involvement of lawyers.

Shvetsov stressed that financing of the issuer’s activities through the sale of shares can occur only during their initial placement, when the investor’s money goes directly to the issuer. Since now we are talking about securities purchased on the secondary market, the company did not receive money directly from the Russians for them to finance its activities.

“In addition, the purchase, storage and disposal of shares was carried out within the legal framework, through legal, licensed infrastructures. That is, investors, in principle, could not violate the criminal law by doing this, ”Shvetsov summed up.

Earlier, First Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank of Russia Vladimir Chistyukhin admitted that Russian shareholders of the American company Meta could face criminal charges, but after the status of the securities is clarified. According to him, first you need to understand whether the Meta stock is an extremist investment. And if it is recognized as such, then certain actions will follow.

Russian stock exchanges have stopped all transactions with Meta Platforms shares. Thus, the Moscow Exchange excluded shares from trading on November 12, and SPB Exchange – from November 14 in all trading modes. At the same time, it is not known whether trading in shares of a foreign company will resume. The decision regarding Meta Platforms was made because its activities are prohibited in Russia.