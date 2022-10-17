Specialist Tsyganov: during mortgage holidays there is a risk of increasing the monthly payment

The risk of a credit holiday when paying a mortgage is that after the end of the delay due to the accrual of interest, the monthly payment may increase. The head of the Department of Insurance and Economics of the Social Sphere of the Financial University Alexander Tsyganov warned the Russians about this, reports RIA News.

In such a case, the term of payment on the loan may also increase. According to the expert, when making a deferment, the borrower receives it only for monthly payments, but interest continues to accrue. As a result, they can form into a separate debt.

Tsyganov warned that borrowers may not be able to cope with the additional financial burden. In the case of partial mobilization, the specialist recommended continuing to make payments during the grace period – in a smaller amount than in the contract. Thus, after the end of the credit holidays, less interest will be charged.

Earlier, the Central Bank said that mortgages with a subsidy from developers at extremely low rates (up to 0.01 percent per annum) carry risks for borrowers, banks and the entire financial system. The regulator explained that near-zero rates are achieved by overstating the price of an apartment by the amount of the commission (up to 20-30 percent).