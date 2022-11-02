Lawyer Ryzhkova allowed eviction from the apartment due to debts in the absence of money

The lawyer of the legal group “Yakovlev and Partners” Evgenia Ryzhkova told in which case the Russians can lose their apartment. Her words leads prime agency.

Ryzhkova recalled that, according to paragraph 5 of Article 4 of the Federal Law “On Enforcement Proceedings”, debt collection must comply with the conditions from the executive document. She warned the Russians about the risk of eviction from the apartment in the absence of money. At the same time, they do not have the right to confiscate the only property.

Lenders can also claim a share in the apartment, the expert admitted. In some cases, they have the right to go to court and recover funds from the spouse’s share.

Earlier, the Russians were reminded of the right to free housing. Polina Gusyatnikova, Senior Managing Partner at PG Partners law firm, recalled that citizens can receive municipal or office real estate.