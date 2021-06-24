The Russian Foreign Ministry has warned Russians traveling abroad of the risk of being detained in the United States and third countries. The department published the corresponding appeal on its official website…

The report notes that for Russian citizens there is a “high risk of arbitrary detention and arrest” when traveling to the United States and to countries that have extradition agreements with Washington, since the American authorities have claims against some Russians. The Foreign Ministry stressed that such a persecution “acquired the character of a real hunt” against the background of exacerbated bilateral relations through the fault of the United States.

The agency explained that the US special services and law enforcement agencies do not comply with the legal mechanisms of the 1999 Russian-American Treaty on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters. In addition, they resort to “unscrupulous methods to spy on Russians who have left on trips abroad, as well as to arrest them or even openly capture them in cooperation with the security forces of the respective countries.”

Earlier, the Russian embassy confirmed the arrest of Russian Vladislav Klyushin in Switzerland at the extradition request of the United States. Klyushin is considered the possible owner of the large Telegram channel Nezygar. The businessman opposed extradition to the United States and filed an appeal on May 20, but the court rejected it.