In Russia, poultry and eggs may rise in price by 10 percent. Izvestia writes about this.

A source in the retail market told the publication that poultry farms offer retail chains to revise the terms of contracts in the direction of increasing purchase prices.

Manufacturers provided a “comprehensive” justification for the price increases. Thus, they refer to the massive spread of bird flu in the country, a significant reduction in livestock and the rise in prices for feed, vitamins and mineral supplements. All of this increases internal costs. Retailers agreed with this rationale and notified the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Elena Stepanova, deputy general director of Rospitsesoyuz, pointed out that in 2020 the cost of production increased by 20-25 percent, but manufacturers “kept” the selling price practically unchanged. Now, according to her, “the margin of safety has dried up.”

On February 16, it became known that meat processors asked Russian retailers to increase purchase prices for sausages, sausages and other meat products by 15 percent. The Ministry of Agriculture of Russia explained to the publication that due to the oversaturation of the market at the beginning of the year, prices for pork and poultry meat fell, so there is no reason for meat processors to increase purchase prices.

Earlier it was reported that food in the Russian non-chain trade rose by an average of 5.4 percent last year. Prices have skyrocketed mainly for vegetable oil, flour, mayonnaise and buckwheat. According to Rosstat, in general, in 2020, prices for food products in the country increased by 6.69 percent, and excluding fruit and vegetable products – by 5.44 percent.