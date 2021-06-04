Associate Professor of the Department of Civil Law Disciplines of the PRUE G.V. Plekhanov Ivan Denisov reminded the Russians that some of the rules for receiving payments for children aged three to seven have changed. Some families that do not meet the criteria may lose benefits. His words are reported by the Prime agency.

Now, according to the expert, not only the official per capita income in the family is assessed, but also the parents’ property: apartments, houses, plots, non-residential premises and bank deposits. In addition, the “zero income” rule has come into force.

“Now a family where parents do not work without a good reason cannot apply for benefits,” Denisov warned. The specialist emphasized that the system for assigning payments was changed in order to make them more specific and direct them to help families who really need funds.

In May, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, during a speech in the State Duma with a report on the activities of the government, spoke about the scale of payments for children. According to him, 4.5 million families have been assigned benefits for children aged 3 to 7 in 2020, and more than 1.5 million families receive payments for children under 3 years of age. In total, 28 million children were affected by the payments.