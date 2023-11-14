Kaspersky Lab: hackers in 2024 will use AI for phishing

Cybercriminals in 2024 will use more advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), to launch phishing campaigns. About it stated at Kaspersky Lab, also warning Russians about the other most dangerous areas of hacker attacks.

“As a result of the rapid development of machine learning technologies, it becomes easier for attackers to organize phishing attacks – they can even imitate messages from specific people, collecting data about them from the network and training a language model with their help,” the company stated.

Kaspersky Lab analysts also do not rule out that cybercriminals will increasingly introduce spyware. In their opinion, they will be able to use tactics in which the victim requires only one click in an SMS or messenger message, or there is no need to interact with him at all.

“Amid geopolitical turmoil, state-sponsored attacks could rise next year. Their goal may be theft or encryption of data, destruction of IT infrastructure, cyber espionage and cyber sabotage,” experts noted.

Among other trends for 2024, experts named the use of a service approach to attacks on supply chains, a general increase in the number of hacker groups, as well as the number of attacks using malware that have full access to all components of the operating system from its kernel.

Meanwhile, Russians were warned about the dangers of erotic advertising. It, according to information security experts, can be used by cybercriminals to distribute malicious software.