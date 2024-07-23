Psychologist Lebedeva: Lack of sleep threatens the development of diabetes, obesity and depression

Long-term neglect of sleep can lead to tragic consequences, warned psychologist Yulia Lebedeva. She spoke about the detrimental consequences of refusing to sleep told in a conversation with Gazeta.Ru.

In the short term, lack of sleep threatens fatigue, irritability, decreased concentration, and memory impairment, she listed. In more severe cases, failure to get enough sleep at night can lead to the development of cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, obesity, depression, weakened immune system, and even dementia, Lebedeva said.

To improve the quality of sleep, the expert recommended using classical and psychological methods. “The classical methods include: aromatherapy with Siberian cedar oil; turning on orange light in the evening – it has less effect on the production of melatonin (the “sleep hormone”); the “Clock Cocoon” method – when you wrap yourself in a blanket for 10-15 minutes before falling asleep, as well as video and audio ASMR (autonomous sensory meridian response) – many listeners admit that such videos help them relax, get enough sleep, and reduce stress,” Lebedeva explained.

She attributed the technique of “Paradoxical Intention” to psychological methods: when the patient is asked not to try to fall asleep, but on the contrary, to try to stay awake as long as possible. This method removes the fear of insomnia and helps to relax, which leads to falling asleep faster. In addition, to improve sleep, Lebedeva recommended keeping a diary, practicing meditation, creating your own repetitive rituals before bed, and listening to special “sleep” playlists with a slow rhythm.

Earlier, somnologist Natalia Zolotareva revealed simple rules for restoring sleep patterns without medication. To do this, in her opinion, you need to minimize the use of gadgets.