The scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center, Roman Vilfand, warned the residents of European Russia about the impending first wave of anomalous heat waves in 2021. It is reported by RIA News…

According to him, hot weather with temperatures up to 32 degrees will be set in the Central Federal District (CFD) on Saturday, which will last until Tuesday. The forecaster noted that the temperature these days will exceed the norm by five to seven degrees. He also added that after a slight cooling up to 27 degrees is expected.

Earlier, Vilfand warned Russians about dangerous solar activity – ultraviolet radiation will rise to dangerous levels in the Central Federal District (CFD) from June 17. As the forecaster said, from June 17, Moscow, Kaluga, Tula, Smolensk, Ryazan, Bryansk, Kursk, Lipetsk, Belgorod, Voronezh regions will be at the mercy of the anticyclone. The UV index in these regions will exceed six units on a 12-point scale.